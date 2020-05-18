Starlite Drive-In showcases graduating seniors on the big screen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Campus and Haysville High School celebrated their graduating seniors under the stars on Sunday.

Around 400 seniors were featured on the big screen in honor of the graduating class of 2020.

“We’re really excited to be able to play their movies and also so that those students can feel some type of recognition,” Said Joshua Blick.

“It’ll be a nice way to have a nice reflection of what the last four years was for them, ” said mom, Randy Mitchell.

A slideshow of the students’ time in high school was projected on screens in the Starlite Drive-in theater.

Blick says they received guidance from the city, county, and state on how to showcase the slideshow in a safe manner.

“We’re going to keep the social distancing by having them stay in their vehicles and also we won’t have concession or bathrooms open,” said Blick.

Mitchell says even though her daughter can’t sit next to her friends during the showing, she is still happy to attend the celebration.

“She’s excited that she’s getting a little bit of something right now,” said Mitchell.

Can’t wait to see the Class of 2020 tonight at the Senior Showout! Come and enjoy the show! It’s going to be a great night! Congrats CHS Class of 2020! — CampusColts2020 (@colts2020) May 17, 2020

