Starlite Drive-In will be closed this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Starlite Drive-In announced this morning that they will need to close this weekend.
The Starlite said they were notified by the county manager. The drive-in said they had been told by a county health board member they were allowed to be open.
The Starlite said any advanced ticket purchasers will be contacted regarding refunds. They also stressed the health and well-being of the community.
