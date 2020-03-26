1  of  99
Closings and Coronavirus changes
State asks landowners to voluntarily reduce the number of acres they burn this spring

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Flint Hills Burning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Agriculture strongly encourage all landowners and managers to voluntarily reduce the number of acres that they intend to burn this spring.

“With the potential for this pandemic overwhelming the state’s medical facilities, any additional respiratory concerns that could be produced from breathing smoke from prescribed fire need to be mitigated,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said.

Common health problems related to smoke can include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and illnesses such as bronchitis. Individuals with respiratory issues, including COVID-19, pre-existing heart or lung diseases, children and the elderly may experience worse symptoms.

With resources of the county emergency response staff already being taxed with COVID-19 response, the Kansas Department of Health says it is important to minimize responses that would come with prescribed fire activity.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it is critical for land managers to consult the model if they choose to burn. The Smoke Model available online at ksfire.org. The model indicates the level at which a burn would contribute to urban area air quality problems. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam urges land managers to refrain from burning, especially if your area is predicted in the large (red) contribution range.

“Prescribed burning is a valuable land management tool in the efforts to fight invasive species and maximize land productivity, and this request should not be interpreted as an indictment of the practice of burning,” Beam said. “However, the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic have created a situation that calls for reducing burned acres this spring.”  

For the latest information related to COVID-19, and to sign up for daily updates sent to your email inbox, visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 Resource Center at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.

LATEST STORIES:

