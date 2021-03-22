Click here for coronavirus updates

State launches ‘roll up your sleeves’ campaign as over 1 million COVID-19 vaccines administered

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas has administered over one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and launched the “Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign to share the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

It comes on the heels of the state moving into Phase 3 and Phase 4.

“We administered over one million doses and we’ll keep getting vaccines into arms so our kids can get back in the classrooms, Kansans can get back to work, and life can get back to normal” Governor Kelly said. “With the increased vaccine supply coming to Kansas, we are working to make sure every Kansan gets vaccinated. This vaccine campaign is designed to show every Kansas what the science has proven – that vaccines are safe and will protect all of us from COVID-19.”

The “Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign will feature broadcast, cable, digital and radio ads. The ads, created by Topeka-based company MB Piland, feature local Kansans who are committed to their community. The campaign will run through the end of June. Ads will also be aired in Spanish.

Find some of the ads below.

KDHE – Roll Up Your Sleeves – UR 30.mp4 from KDHE on Vimeo.

KDHE – Roll Up Your Sleeves – Rock 30.mp4 from KDHE on Vimeo.

