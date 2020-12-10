State leaders give Kansans first look at dry-ice boxes for COVID-19 vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman previewed one of the cold-storage boxes used for the upcoming vaccines at Governor Kelly’s weekly coronavirus update on Wednesday.

The thick “pizza box” containers will be used to store the Pfizer vaccines, which require ultra-cold storage temperatures of minus 70 degrees Celsius. Norman explained the process that will be used to ship the vaccines.

“The lid contains a GPS censor, so it’s always known where this container is, and then once we take the vaccine out and use it, this box will go back to Pfizer and be re-utilized,” Norman said.

The boxes have five trays, which hold up to 195 vials, and will be filled with dry ice.

The state plans to receive the first round of Pfizer vaccines by next week.

However, Gov. Laura Kelly explained during her coronavirus update that the details on rollout of the vaccines are not final.

“My administration is working with internal and external advisory stakeholder groups to solidify the specifics of the vaccine rollout plan,” Kelly said.

The state is preparing to distribute their first round of vaccines to high-risk healthcare workers and people working and living in long-term care facilities.

The shots will be given at pharmacies, including Walgreens and CVS.

The FDA is set to decide on approval for the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 10. The state’s planning to receive 23,750 vaccines from Pfizer in their first shipment.