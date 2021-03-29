State mulls paying businesses hit by COVID-19 restrictions

In this photo from Friday, March 26, 2021, Kansas attorney Ryan Kriegshauser follows a state Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on a bill that would set up a fund to compensate businesses harmed by COVID-19 restrictions, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kriegshauser represents the owner of a Wichita fitness studio and the bill would settle that owner’s pending lawsuit against the state. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are working on a plan for setting aside potentially several hundred million dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay businesses harmed by state and local restrictions imposed last year to check the virus’ spread.

The state Senate Judiciary Committee hoped to vote Monday on a bill that would set up state and local funds to pay claims from businesses that either were shut down or had their operations curtailed by state restrictions.

Officials would be required to set aside federal COVID-19 relief funds.

One attorney representing a Wichita fitness studio’s owner who is suing the state says the money available could reach $540 million.