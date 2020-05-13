Stay-at-home order has waste workers working overtime

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From remodeling projects to spring cleaning, the piles have been high and the loads are plenty heavy for each garbage truck.

“Last year, we ran about 40 pounds a stop per house this time of year. Last week, we ran about 68 pounds a stop,” said Waste Link General Manager Mike Lechner.

More people are home, which means more people are throwing things away.

After speaking with several waste companies, they said they’ve been working overtime since the stay at home order was set in place. They said more people have been landscaping, remodeling, and spring cleaning than they were from before.

A construction landfill said they’ve been seeing a large increase in household drop offs.

“Typical busy summer day, we’ll probably have around 250 customers a day, now our average since the stay at home order has been around upwards of 350 to 370,” said Brooks Landfill Office Manager Amber Wangsgard.

For waste workers, they have had to double their trips to the landfill and are working overtime. Officials said while it is challenging, they are proud of their workers for staying strong and hope the volume slows down.

“We hope that maybe the volume will slow down just a little bit to give us some breathing room,” said Wangsgard.

“And I think patience too, we can get through this,” said Lechner.

