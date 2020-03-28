Stevens County announces first positive case of COVID-19

HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Stevens County Health Department announced the first case of COVID-19 in Stevens County Friday.

The case involves a male who traveled to an area outside of Stevens County which experienced a high incidence of COVID-19 transmission. The Stevens County Health Department is working to identify all close contacts of this individual as well as those who were exposed. They’re also monitoring the fever and respiratory symptoms of the patient.

For more information, click here.

