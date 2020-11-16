Stormont Vail reaches maximum capacity for coronavirus patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health in Topeka said Monday it’s reached maximum capacity for coronavirus positive patients based on the number of beds and staffing it has available for patients infected with the virus.

Stormont Vail said this came “much quicker” than it anticipated.

The hospital said it currently has 81 coronavirus positive patients in the hospital, which it said is impacting its staffing levels and ability to care for other patients. It also said it has an increase in the number of team members positive with the coronavirus or on leave because of exposure.

The hospital said that impacts its ability to staff beds.