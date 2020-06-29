Strong turnout in Colwich for mobile county testing

COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) – Mobile testing for Sedgwick County continues and people in the town of Colwich were asking about the service a couple hours before it began on Monday.

“We had people calling the (fire) department just after seven this morning to ask about it,” said Brad Banz.

Banz is a Colwich resident who is also on the fire department in the small community.

“Until recently, we haven’t had any cases,” said Banz regarding the immediate Colwich area. “We expected a turnout, but I’m a little bit overwhelmed. It’s been this big of a turnout.”

The Colwich Fire Department offered its garage as a testing site for Sedgwick County mobile testing.

By 11:15, they had more than 85 people get tested, with a start time of nine in the morning.

“Trying to do my civic thing, keep myself clean, and also my family. I’m trying to be responsible,” said Sedgwick County resident Roger Lashlay. “It was either this or I was going to clean my garage today. The decision was easy.”

The testing line moved quickly with the help of the local police chief moving traffic in and out of the testing area. Most residents were only at the site for about 20 minutes.

As Banz helped with traffic as well, he sported his Kansas State purple mask. Everyone in line was also wearing a mask.

“We prepare here in the same manner that we would in Wichita,” said Banz. “Do I know somebody with COVID-19? Yes. This is a small community so, yes.”

Residents were told they would be contacted very soon if they tested positive. If they test negative they will be notified within ten days.

“Just why not get tested?” said Banz. “We know COVID is around.”

