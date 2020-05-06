Stronger Together: Wichita woman temporarily donates RV to nurse fighting on the frontline

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With an RV and a will to give, one Wichita woman is showing how together we are stronger.

In the wake of the pandemic, nursing professor Barbara Ludwig stepped up to volunteer in Kansas City.

“I’m back working in the COVID units or anywhere where they need extra help,” said critical care nurse Barbara Ludwig.

Ludwig needed to isolate away from her family to keep them safe, but it was having a hard time finding something that could work. That’s where Wichita resident Krystal Muci and her RV stepped in.

“Both were scrolling on Facebook when they came across the page RVs for MD’s, a group created for frontline workers needing a place to isolate, and within 24 hours, the two had matched.

“It’s just sitting there, it’s not being used, and it’s a way to help,” said Muci.

“The gift that she’s giving me is way more than I could express, and it’s lifted off a lot of concern, and stress and anxiety, and it’s kept my family safe,” said Ludwig.

“She came home and we had the camper filled like a lady had made some shirts for her, and you know somebody made a basket for her, you know just to try and make her feel comfortable,” said Muci.

Ludwig said she’s thankful for the support because it allowed her to keep fighting on the frontline. She also said with the RV parked in the driveway she is able to see her kids from a distance to help stay positive.

Muci said she was happy to help and hopes others will do it too.

“If anybody else has a camper sitting there, there’s still a need. People think that there is not but there still is a very big need,” said Muci.

