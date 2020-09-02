Click here for coronavirus updates

Student COVID-19 dashboard now live on the Wichita State website

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State University COVID-19 dashboard is now live on the Wichita State website

The university said the dashboard will be updated weekly and is a source of information to provide updates on COVID-19 data specifically related to the WSU community. The data is continuously monitored by administrators and health experts.

Since August 3, 2020, the university said 1,555 people have been tested. There have been 35 positive cases.

See the dashboard by clicking here, which is updated each Wednesday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories