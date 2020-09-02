Student COVID-19 dashboard now live on the Wichita State website

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State University COVID-19 dashboard is now live on the Wichita State website

The university said the dashboard will be updated weekly and is a source of information to provide updates on COVID-19 data specifically related to the WSU community. The data is continuously monitored by administrators and health experts.

Since August 3, 2020, the university said 1,555 people have been tested. There have been 35 positive cases.

See the dashboard by clicking here, which is updated each Wednesday.

