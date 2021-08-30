Students attending Arkansas City Public Schools will have to start wearing masks this week

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Despite Texas Gov Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates by local officials, the Richardson Independent School District and many others across the state are requiring masks for students. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City USD 470 Board of Education had a meeting Monday, August 30 to discuss ‘Covid: Loss of Learning Time’ and ‘Possible Solutions.’

The Board voted to make masks mandatory for all students and staff members, regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate goes into effect Wednesday, September 1 and will go until Monday, September 13.

The district says in the meantime that administration and nurses will work on a modified plan to be reviewed and acted upon at the Board meeting on September 13.

“The decision was made in an effort to keep as many students learning in person as possible,” said the district in a Facebook post.

CDC guidelines currently allow close contacts to stay in school if the positive individual is masked AND the close contact is masked.