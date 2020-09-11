Students document return to school

WICHITA, Kan. (WJC) — While high school students in Wichita Public Schools started school remotely, students from other high schools in the area were back in the buildings. Some are in person every day, while others started in a hybrid model, with only half the students are in the building each day.

Masks, social distancing and temperature checks mean school looks remarkably different, so the Wichita Journalism Collaborative teamed up with high school journalism programs at Andover High School, Derby High School, Maize High School and Maize South High School to help show and document the reopening of high schools during the week of Sept. 7, 2020 after nearly six months of closed doors.

Special credit to these photographers:

Sara Brown

Cooper Chadwick

Libby Chaffin

Cary Conover

Meredith Frahm

Mia Hennen

Kaitlyn Jolly

Mersadie Kiewel

Shiah McLain

Victor Nguyen

Talia Ransom

Thank you to journalism teachers Joanna Chadwick (Derby High School), Cary Conover (Andover High School), Dan Loving (Maize High School) and Spencer O’Daniel (Maize South High School) for your help with this project.

The Wichita Journalism Collaborative is a partnership of seven media companies, including KSN-TV, working together to bring timely and accurate news and information to Kansans.