Study ranks Kansas as 31st safest during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new study by WalletHub ranks Kansas as the 31st safest state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The personal finance website compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics, including vaccination rates, hospitalizations and deaths, positive testing, and rates of COVID-19 transmission.
WalletHub’s study ranked Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Hawaii, and New Mexico as the safest states during COVID-19, respectively.
To view the full rankings and learn more about the company’s methodology, click here.