Study ranks Kansas as 31st safest during pandemic

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical coronavirus particles from what was believed to be the first U.S. case of COVID-19. A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new study by WalletHub ranks Kansas as the 31st safest state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The personal finance website compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics, including vaccination rates, hospitalizations and deaths, positive testing, and rates of COVID-19 transmission.

WalletHub’s study ranked Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Hawaii, and New Mexico as the safest states during COVID-19, respectively.

To view the full rankings and learn more about the company’s methodology, click here.