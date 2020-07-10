Summer school programs pave way for safe return to school in the Fall

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s back to school for Goddard Public School and Arkansas City Public Schools. The districts are wrapping up their first week of in-person summer school classes.

Hand sanitizer, masks, and desks six feet apart are all part of the new norm for students like Izabella Garrison.

“I cant like give hugs and high fives,” said the rising Goddard second grader.

GPS is requiring all staff and students to wear a mask. School officials say so far, it has not been an issue.

“Well, I think that it’s fine because I don’t want to get anyone sick,” said Garrison.

“As long as you just gently remind them, they are like, ‘Oh okay!’ They’re just very resilient and adaptable and very flexible. They just want to make you proud,” said Alex Rausch, Goddard 1st grade teacher.

Teachers have gotten creative to get students to social distance, creating a “zombie walk” down the halls with students reaching their arms far out to keep space.

Similar to many parents, Heather Potter, was wondering if it would be safe to send her daughter back to school this summer.

“It was up to the last minute on whether or not we were deciding if she could participate or not with the state of the world, and I’m really happy that she’s participating,” she said.

Arkansas City’s schools are taking similar precautions, implementing temperature checks too. Braden Smith, Principal of Arkansas City Middle School says they are working to keep kids healthy both physically and socially.

“This has given us the opportunity for kids to reconnect with their peer group and to see the smiles on their faces when they see friends, they haven’t seen in several months, makes it worth every ounce of hard work.”

Summer school has given districts a chance to test the waters with smaller groups to see what protocols will work best for the fall.

“Really, we have discovered that we are more than ready. We thought there would be a lot of fires to put out but really it has been so smooth,” said Audrey Kirkman, site coordinator for Goddard Summer CHAMPS camp.

As for cleanliness, Craig Phelps, Goddard’s Director of Facilities says that the district is ramping up their cleaning schedule. They are disinfecting bathrooms, sinks, hallways, doorknobs, and other areas that students come in contact with at least once every hour. He says the district has created a stock of cleaning supplies to last close to 100 days above their regular amount. As for staff to meet the cleaning demand they are working on adjusting schedules and looking at the potential of hiring more.

Both districts are still working on official plans for the fall.

