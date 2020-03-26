Sumner County issues stay-at-home order

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sumner County Health Officer Laura Rettig has issued a stay-at-home order for Sumner County effective 12:01 a.m., Friday, March 27, 2020 thru April 25, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To see a copy of the order click here.
