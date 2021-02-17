Survey: 65% of Sedgwick County residents want vaccine, commissioner says that’s not enough

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Roughly two out of every three people in Sedgwick County want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent KU School of Medicine Wichita survey.

“Only 65% of people say that they are definitely going to get the vaccine and the problem with that is, we are not going to get to the point where we have herd immunity until we’re somewhere around 80%,” said David Dennis, Sedgwick County Commissioner for District III.

Commissioner Dennis said that will not be enough for the county to return to normal, “I’ve got two main goals, let’s get kids back in school and get people back to work. If we don’t get to the point where we got herd immunity, we’re not going to be able to accomplish those goals.”

The KU Med survey was distributed across seven counties and had more than 15,000 responses. Their data showed 19% of those in Sedgwick County were on the fence about being vaccinated. While, 16% did not want it.

“We definitely are seeing distrust as a concern, across the board, regardless of the race or ethnicity of the respondent,” said Dr. Elizabeth Ablah, KU School of Medicine-Wichita professor.

The data showed misinformation and concerns about long-term side effects were the main reasons for not wanting it. “What that means is that we need to have very good communications, some advertising,” Dennis said.

“Let people know the truth about testing, the truth about how, you know, successful that testing was and it was the actual full process of testing. Getting that factual information out there so folks can make that decision based on facts,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Mayor Whipple added in he thinks those in favor of the vaccine have already increased, “Nearly everyone here in Wichita, we know someone who’s already been through this process and can see firsthand not only the administration of the vaccines, but also folks who are just fine afterwards.”

KU School of Medicine-Wichita plans on doing another survey in a couple of months. Elected officials hope the number of people willing to take the vaccine will increase by then.

LATEST STORIES: