Swamped hospitals urging you to see your doctor before the emergency room if possible

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some doctors urge you to see your family doctor with a stressed medical system.

“Don’t get to the point where you have to go to the emergency room. Emergency visits, if you need to go, you need to go,” said Dr. Sam Antonios, Ascension Via Christi chief clinical officer. “We think there are people who potentially waiting a little too long before they come to the hospital or come to the emergency room and really the best place those individuals could be served is at their doctor’s office.”

Dr. Antonios says they are accepting people in the ER, but the wait times are longer.

“And so if people don’t have a primary care physician, they are encouraged to find one, and there’s a lot across our network,” said Antonios.

Antonios says if you have to go to the emergency room, then do not hesitate.

But he also says with a stressed system, he would like to see Kansas residents doing everything they can to stay healthy right now.

Meanwhile, the University of Kansas Health System said it is stressed in the Kansas City area.

“Everybody’s full in Kansas City,” said Dr. Steve Stites, the chief medical officer with the University of Kansas Health System. “We got calls from Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma about taking patients, but we can’t take anybody.”