Teachers and substitutes address concerns about school closures

Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Moose Lodge in Hutchinson, Bingo canceled until further notice New Hope Christian Church, no services till March 26 Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Teachers and substitutes address concerns about school closures

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Twenty-four hours after Governor Laura Kelly announced early closure for schools in Kansas, parents, teachers, and substitutes are still trying to figure out what’s next.

There are many questions about how this process will go and a plan is expected from Wichita Public Schools in the near future. Some teachers said they are still trying to process this all while figuring out how they’ll care for their own children.

Prism Carnal is a teacher at an alternative school in northeast Wichita. She said she cried when the announcement was made.

Carnal said she worries most about the support her students need during this time, as well as how they’ll be able to get their work done in a different environment.

A big concern for many is for the students who do not have computers at home or access to the internet.

Carnal said she believes the district will find a way around this for those families. She said copies of the work or pick-up options would be good ideas.

But, she said whatever assignments are given, they will come with hardships for both students and parents.

“Those students are going to have to be responsible to get on and actually complete it when they are no longer in that structured school environment,” said Carnal.

The announcement came as a shock to other employees, too. This includes people who work in the schools, but are not employed by the school district like substitute teachers and bus drivers.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Brittany McNown. “It stresses you out and very much gives you a panic attack. The uncertainty every day of not knowing whether you have a job to work because you live on a monthly paycheck is hard.”

McNown is a long-term substitute teacher and at times, subs in classrooms for months at a time. She said not knowing if she will work again this school year is the hardest part along with her concern to take care of her own daughter.

As for bus drivers, First Student employees met Wednesday (Mar. 18) to discuss the next steps for them. It is unclear what decisions were made at that meeting.

USD 259 officials said parents and teachers could expect a more concise plan for learning in the coming days.

