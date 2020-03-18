Teachers and substitutes address concerns about school closures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Twenty-four hours after Governor Laura Kelly announced early closure for schools in Kansas, parents, teachers, and substitutes are still trying to figure out what’s next.

There are many questions about how this process will go and a plan is expected from Wichita Public Schools in the near future. Some teachers said they are still trying to process this all while figuring out how they’ll care for their own children.

Prism Carnal is a teacher at an alternative school in northeast Wichita. She said she cried when the announcement was made.

Carnal said she worries most about the support her students need during this time, as well as how they’ll be able to get their work done in a different environment.

A big concern for many is for the students who do not have computers at home or access to the internet.

Carnal said she believes the district will find a way around this for those families. She said copies of the work or pick-up options would be good ideas.

But, she said whatever assignments are given, they will come with hardships for both students and parents.

“Those students are going to have to be responsible to get on and actually complete it when they are no longer in that structured school environment,” said Carnal.

The announcement came as a shock to other employees, too. This includes people who work in the schools, but are not employed by the school district like substitute teachers and bus drivers.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Brittany McNown. “It stresses you out and very much gives you a panic attack. The uncertainty every day of not knowing whether you have a job to work because you live on a monthly paycheck is hard.”

McNown is a long-term substitute teacher and at times, subs in classrooms for months at a time. She said not knowing if she will work again this school year is the hardest part along with her concern to take care of her own daughter.

As for bus drivers, First Student employees met Wednesday (Mar. 18) to discuss the next steps for them. It is unclear what decisions were made at that meeting.

USD 259 officials said parents and teachers could expect a more concise plan for learning in the coming days.

