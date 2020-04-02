Telehealth: A safe way to still make your doctor’s appointments

1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Despite social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders, healthcare professionals are still able to meet with patients for non-essential appointments with the help of a webcam.

“It’s really worth it to keep people safe,” said Dr. Rachel Brown, a psychiatrist at KU School of Medicine-Wichita.

Dr. Brown’s patients include mostly children, and she has been doing her appointments through Telehealth.

“There have always been some pretty stringent regulations about it and for good reasons,” said Dr. Brown.

Those regulations against Telehealth in psychiatry were lifted in Kansas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some insurance companies are also paying for the tech savvy visits during the pandemic.

“From our therapists, as well as our patients, it’s been really good,” said Karen Wilson, physical therapist at Advanced Physical Therapy.

The company has used Telehealth for quite some time, but has found it really useful to keep up with patients with the stay-at-home order in place. Physical therapists are able to keep track of their patient’s activity and check in to make sure they’re doing their proper exercises.

“Rest and bed rest will really set our patients back,” said Wilson. “That’s a problem, especially with our older patients.”

While some visits are continuing at the clinic with precautions in place, Wilson said they’re still trying to provide the best options for those who are staying at home.

“We still want to provide our patients with the best quality care and this is a way to do it,” said Wilson.

While it has been a learning curve for some, doctors and therapists said it is shining a light on the practicality of Telehealth. Some said it could pave the way for how non-essential visits are done in the future.

“Some of our patients really like it,” said Wilson. “They feel like it’s a good adjunct to their therapy so they don’t have to come in.”

While Dr. Brown said there is no better replacement for face to face interaction with a patient, it’s better to keep medical staff and patients safe.

“This kind of technology allows those services to be delivered that otherwise may not be available,” said Dr. Brown.

If this is something you are interested in, check with your healthcare provider about Telehealth options. Health care providers warn you that not all insurance companies pay for Telehealth visits and some may require an initial consultation before you can continue.

