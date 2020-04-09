Textron Aviation announces more furloughs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Textron Aviation has announced additional furloughs and some reduced work weeks for most U.S.-based employees. This extends the furloughs that began in late March.

Textron says the actions that have been taken to “flatten the curve” for the coronavirus pandemic are hindering customers’ ability to buy, take delivery of, and operate aircraft.

The company says it is adjusting its business plan and is reducing the number of employees at work to help minimize exposure to COVID-19.

Details regarding furlough weeks, reduced work weeks and the timing of these will vary depending on job function and location. The company did not make the amount and length of the furloughs public.

Leaders will communicate directly with their teams regarding schedules. Employment status and health benefits will not change during the furlough period.

Textron says it continues to implement additional cleaning and social distancing protocols to help mitigate the spread of the virus and ensure employees feel safe when coming to work.

We are making proactive decisions that focus our resources, care and concern on our workforce and our customers during this unprecedented time. The force of this virus will subside, and the economy will recover. When it does, Textron Aviation will be here, persevering like we have for more than nine decades, and ready to serve our customers and communities with pride.” Ron Draper, President & CEO

