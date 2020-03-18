Textron furloughs employees for four weeks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Textron has announced a four-week furlough for most of its U.S.-based employees due to the coronavirus.

The furlough will run from Monday, March 23, through Friday, May 29.

Textron says the decision will allow it to help contain the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing.

“As tough as this situation is, your safety and well-being remain our top priority,” wrote Ron Draper, President and CEO, in a letter to employees.

He says the company will also adjust production to align with anticipated market conditions.

Textron says it will continue to monitor the guidance of the CDC and local governing health authorities to ensure it is developing the best policies for the company.

