TOPEKA (KSNT) – Suffering from a COVID-19 infection is difficult enough for many, but for one Kansas mother it was compounded by losing her child in a miscarriage shortly after testing positive for the virus.

Many pregnant mothers have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and what effect it will have on their children along with what effects the COVID-19 virus itself will have on their babies. The doctors at the University of Kansas Health System spoke directly to this topic Monday on the Morning Medical Update.

This episode brought to light the story of Linsey Taylor, a Healthcare IT Business Partner at the University of Kansas Health System, who lost her baby, Marin, while battling COVID-19. She described the emotions she felt after learning that she was both positive for the virus and that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“Knowing even a year ago that the vast majority of pregnant women having a COVID-positive test… knowing that they wouldn’t have complications still did not eliminate the fear for me and did not eliminate all of the ways in which we had to navigate finding out that we were COVID-positive,” Taylor said.

Taylor went on to say that she did not have the best track record with pregnancies after having had three previous miscarriages. She said that within 24 hours of getting a COVID-positive test she began experiencing physical pregnancy complications and drove to the hospital where doctors and nurses searched for her baby’s heartbeat but to no avail.

“Hearing those words, I’ve heard them before, and hearing those words, the emotions that feel overwhelming, they flood your heart and your soul and it was unfair,” Taylor said. “That pain rips deep and I just wanted to get back home and be with my son and my husband and pick up where we left off that day. And there’s another layer that’s important to this that we need to talk about which is, as a mother, knowing that your baby was struggling inside of you and knowing there was nothing you could do to save her, you didn’t know that she was struggling, you feel like a failure and you feel as if you’ve robbed your family of a gift.”

Taylor’s baby was 28 weeks old, in the second trimester, when she learned that Marin had passed away. Even though Taylor tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before finding out about her baby, her doctors didn’t believe that her child was lost due to the virus.

“They believe she may have passed a couple days prior to receiving a positive COVID-19 test which was a whole other risk because of infection,” Taylor said. “They feared that not knowing for sure when Marin passed I could have an infection.”

Taylor’s doctors helped her through the risky process of delivering Marin. Since she was in her second trimester, the placenta was sticky and there was a chance that Taylor would have to be intubated and placed on a ventilator in the ICU and never come off. However, the procedure was a success for Taylor.

“Although it was unfair, and although it was sad and painful, I had confidence even though I was alone,” Taylor said. “I felt like they saved my life.”

Dr. Marc Parrish, Director of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center, spoke about how there is a larger amount of information to look at now two years into the pandemic regarding the effects of the COVID-19 virus and vaccination on pregnant women. He cited a study from Scotland that observed pregnant mothers and their reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Those moms that were vaccinated, they saw much less adverse outcomes in pregnancy than those moms that had not received the vaccination,” Parrish said. “For instance, moms that did not receive the vaccine in this Scottish population had higher risk for preterm birth, had higher risk for having small progestational babies or babies that were growth restricted. They also had increased risk for maternal deaths.”

He went on to say that recently released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which studied 40,000 mothers who received the vaccine either right before or during the pregnancy, showed there were no risks for adverse outcomes including pre-term births or stillbirths along with no increased risk for congenital anomalies or birth defects.

“So, both of these studies and many others that are out there have just continued to strengthen what we were seeing,” Parrish said. “That being, that if you were pregnant and unfortunately acquired the COVID virus, you would become much more ill than a mom or equivalent mother that maybe wasn’t pregnant.”

When asked about whether he would suggest the vaccine to pregnant women, Parrish said “absolutely.”

“We’re recommending strongly that pregnant moms that are eligible to get the booster that they get the booster,” Parrish said. “It’s definitely proving again that anything you can do to strengthen your immune defenses against this virus will make sure that you’re staying out of the hospital but also ensuring that you have a healthy pregnancy outcome.”

To watch Monday’s full Morning Medical Update and hear about Taylor’s story along with doctor’s opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnant women, go here.