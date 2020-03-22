The Board of Sedgwick County Commissioners hold special meeting

The Board of Sedgwick County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m., today, Sunday, March 22.
Tune in LIVE on Facebook or Sedgwick County’s YouTube Channel.
The meeting is not open to the public due to the facilities being closed because of COVID-19 precautions.
