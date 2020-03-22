The Board of Sedgwick County Commissioners hold special meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Executive Order #20-08 and Executive Order #20-09 as part of her administration’s ongoing efforts to protect Kansans’ health and safety during the current COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic.

“Kansans elected me to serve as Governor and their health and safety is my number one priority, I am committed to leading the state forward during what are truly unprecedented times,” Governor Kelly said. “While each of these orders has a specific purpose, together they will make sure Kansas families can access needed care and supplies until we have weathered this storm.”