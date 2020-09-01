The city of Hays extends mask mandate in response to a recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Masks continue to be one of the only weapons believed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The city of Hays is one of several cities that has a mask mandate in place.

On Thursday, the city commission voted 3-2 to extend that ordinance throughout the end of September and into October.

The mandate, which was implemented July 27, was formerly set to expire Monday at midnight, however, it will now expire on Oct. 5.

The decision follows a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases that have coincided with the city’s university starting classes.

“These students aren’t doing it on purpose. They’re just being students. They’re just having a good time. These times are different times. I ask parents if you can reach out to your kids and please tell them that this is serious and please tell the students to do the right thing,” said Hays Mayor, Shaun Musil.

The spike is the largest the county and city have seen since the start of the pandemic, totaling more than 400 cases.

The mayor says the reaction from the community has been mixed, but he supports the decision to extend the mandate.

“I would love to come to you in a month and say ‘you know what we’re taking it off because we feel like we have it under control,’ but right now, none of us know what under control is,” said Musil.

During the meeting, there was a proposal to extend the ordinance through the rest of the year, but it was decided to instead revisit the mask mandate periodically to determine what is needed at the current situation.

The mandate regulations and requirements follow the same outline as the original mandate.

Masks must be worn in public areas and businesses when social distancing cannot take place.

The Hays Police Department is actively enforcing the mandate.

“I understand their frustration. They may disagree with the ordinance, but it is the law in the city of Hays so we would ask you to voluntarily wear that mask when required,” said Hays Chief of Police, Don Scheibler.

Those that do not abide by the mandate can expect a series of fines of up to $200.

“At this point, we haven’t issued any citations. We’ve been asking for voluntary compliance. We’ve been out educating. We’ve been out educating businesses, working with the bar owners, having meetings discussing the mask ordinance,” said Scheibler,” But we’ve got to the point now where we need to start taking some enforcement action cause some people just aren’t complying. So again we’re really reaching out to the community to follow the law.”

There are ten exemptions to the mandate such as children eight years of age and younger are not required to wear face masks and children age two and under are recommended not to wear face coverings due to the risk of suffocation.

Those with underlying health conditions are also exempt, as well as those who may be hearing impaired or are communicating with a person who is hearing impaired.

For a full list of exemptions and other details regarding the mandate, click here.

“The virus isn’t going away anytime soon, but I believe if we can do our best to do what they’re suggesting then we can keep our doors open and keep our economy going,” said Musil, I want to keep the schools open, keep the businesses open, and keep my community safe.”

