The Salvation Army announces community food distribution

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army in Wichita announces a special community food distribution for families who have had their income and/or employment impacted by COVID-19.

This special distribution is Wednesday, April 29, at the Downtown Koch Center campus only, 350 N. Market.

The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. or until supplies are depleted.

This special supplemental food distribution will be available by vehicle drive-up only and no walk-ups.

Officials said no identification or verification is needed.

