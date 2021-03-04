The Wichita African American Council of Elders to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic March 7 and 14

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita African American Council of Elders will hold COVID-19 vaccines for seniors age 65+.

The clinics will be held March 7 and March 14. The first will be held at St. James Baptist Church at 1350 North Ash from 1-5 p.m. on March 7. You can call (316) 265-6301.

The next will be held March 14 at Tabernacle Baptist Church at 1817 N. Volutsia. It will also be from 1-5 p.m. You can call (316) 681-3954.

Appointments are required. You can call the numbers listed to schedule yours or for your loved ones.