Click here for coronavirus updates

The Wichita African American Council of Elders to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic March 7 and 14

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

(Coronavirus vaccine) Getty Images.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita African American Council of Elders will hold COVID-19 vaccines for seniors age 65+.

The clinics will be held March 7 and March 14. The first will be held at St. James Baptist Church at 1350 North Ash from 1-5 p.m. on March 7. You can call (316) 265-6301.

The next will be held March 14 at Tabernacle Baptist Church at 1817 N. Volutsia. It will also be from 1-5 p.m. You can call (316) 681-3954.

Appointments are required. You can call the numbers listed to schedule yours or for your loved ones.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories