A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – WellHealth announced on Tuesday that 58 COVID-19 tests were stolen from the GoGetTested COVID-19 testing site at New Mt. Zion in Topeka Saturday evening.

The tests were stolen from a locked, sample pick-up box according to KSNT-TV.

There was no identifiable personal health information on any of the samples, and all the patients have been notified and will be rescheduled for another test.

Security measures have been updated to prevent another theft.