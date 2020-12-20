Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Twelfth Kansas prison inmate with COVID-19 has died

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Hutchinson Correctional Facility (KSN File Photo)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) inmate who died on Friday, Dec. 18 had tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The inmate’s death is the third COVID-19 related death at the facility and the 12th death related to COVID-19 for the department.

The inmate tested positive for the virus on Oct. 23 and was transferred to the hospital on Nov. 23. He was 62 years old with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.

