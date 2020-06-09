Thousands of Kansas families are missing out on a special grocery payment during the pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of Kansas families are missing out on a special grocery payment during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you have a child that received free or reduced lunch in school in the last year, the government will give you a one time payment of up to $291 to buy food.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program helps families who count on schools to provide meals for their children.

“We want to make sure to get this money into the hands of those that are eligible so that they can have food for their children who are home from school,” said Mike Deines, Kansas Department for Children and Families. “It may be a little bit harder to access those school meals that they would have received, and I know schools do a great job in the summer of providing meals, but just this additional extra cash I know would be helpful for those families.”

Some families may have already received the benefit without applying, but others have not.

If you receive free or reduced-price meals and have not received a Kansas Benefits Card or additional benefits on your existing card you need to provide additional information to DCF using this site by June 30th: Register here.

LATEST STORIES: