Three more Wichita-area adult care homes have coronavirus clusters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department has identified coronavirus clusters at three more adult care homes. It comes a day after the county announced clusters at five other adult care homes.

The latest homes on the list are New Hope Valley Center, The Oxford Grand New Market, and Wichita Presbyterian Manor.

New Hope Valley Center, 821 W. 3 rd St.

St., has had 15 cases (5 staff, 10 residents). It is posting updates on medicalodgeswichita.com. The Oxford Grand at New Market, 3051 N. Parkdale Circle, has 29 cases (10 staff, 19 residents). One resident refused testing and precautions will be taken as if that resident tested positive.

Wichita Presbyterian Manor, 4700 W. 13th St. North, has 4 cases (3 staff, 1 resident).

The five adult care homes identified Thursday are:

Ascension Living Via Christi Village – Broadmoor, 1240 N. Broadmoor, 10 cases (3 staff, 7 residents).

Caritas Center (Adorers of the Blood of Christ), 1400 S. Sheridan St., 5 cases (4 staff, 1 resident).

The Center at Waterfront, 1541 N Lindberg Circle, 4 cases (3 staff, 1 resident).

Kansas Masonic Home, 402 S. Martinson, 21 cases (10 staff, 11 residents).

Medicalodges Wichita, 2280 Minneapolis, 19 cases (15 staff, one resident).

The Sedgwick County Health Department works with the adult care homes to make sure all close contacts are identified and properly quarantined.