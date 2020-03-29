Three new COVID-19 cases identified in Coffey County

COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) On Saturday, the Coffey County Health Department confirmed three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). The total number of cases increasing from five to eight in the county.

Health officials say an 86-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, and a 67-year-old woman all tested positive for coronavirus. The three individuals are in home isolation per guidelines from the Kansas Department Health and Environment.

According to Coffey County health officials, all eight cases of COVID-19 originated from a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Burlington.

“All of our cases thus far in Coffey County are to a single patient-care entity. Upon suspicion of COVID-19, appropriate quarantine was initiated,” Shell said. “This proves why self-isolation and social distancing are so important. Once any group’s protective bubble is burst, the whole group is at risk. This care facility is not to blame—just like any classroom or other location would not be to blame. All of the positive and suspected cases and exposures are being addressed by the Coffey County Health Department in association with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.”

LATEST STORIES: