Three Sedgwick County adult care homes have coronavirus clusters

WICHITA, Kan. — The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting three new coronavirus clusters at adult care homes.

The care homes are Medicalodges Goddard, Regent Park Assisted Living in Wichita, and Rolling Hills Health and Rehab in Wichita.

According to the health department, Medicalodges Goddard: Senior Living and Care, 501 East Street, has had 15 residents and 9 staff members test positive for the coronavirus. A news release says everyone there is tested twice a week.

The director of nursing at the facility says they have been closely following recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as well as state and local health officials.

Regent Park Assisted Living, 10600 E. 13th Street North, Wichita, has had 9 residents and 7 staff with positive coronavirus tests. The chief operating officer says everyone there has been tested and will continue to be tested weekly.

At Rolling Hills Health and Rehab, 1319 S. Seville, Wichita, 21 residents and 9 workers have tested positive for the coronavirus. A news release says everyone there has been tested, with residents being tested weekly and workers being tested twice a week.

“With high levels of COVID-19 still circulating in the Sedgwick County community, there is only so much we can do to prevent workers from being exposed in the community, getting infected and unknowingly bringing it into the facilities where they work,” Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Department Director, said in the news release. “Following CDC and KDHE recommendations and guidance for Long Term Care Facilities continues to be vital in keeping staff and residents safe.”

