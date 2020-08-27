3 Tabor College students test positive for COVID-19, 5 in quarantine

HILLSBORO, Kan. (KSNW) – Tabor College announced that several of their students tested positive for COVID-19, and they are following health protocols to handle the situation.

Tabor College said a student experienced symptoms and contacted a medical professional. On the advice of the medical professional, the student was tested at the college’s CLIA approved COVID laboratory, and the test result came out positive. Teammates experiencing symptoms were also tested and two additional students were found positive. Following the college’s established protocol, the students were placed in isolation at an approved location.

Tabor College said they contacted the Marion County Health Department and is determining who needs to be quarantined. There are currently three students in isolation and five in quarantine.

