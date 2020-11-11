Tightened restrictions have local businesses concerned

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bars, nightclubs, and other places that sell alcohol must close at 11 p.m. every night.

Mass gatherings are capped at 100 or 50% of their capacity limit.

With earlier closures and a reduced gathering limit, another round of restrictions brings concern to some local businesses.

“It definitely feels like we’re singled out,” said The Stop Bar Co-owner Alan Brinkman.

“It’s not easy, it’s not ideal, it’s not the way we would have it because we feel we’re doing our part,” said Looney Bin Comedy Club Manager Chris Winslow.

“It affects the industry,” said The Hudson operations director Jessie Griffith.

The Stop Bar expects to lose 70% of revenue from the limited hours.

“I imagine Sedgwick County as a boat, and basically, you’re taking these bar owners, and they are throwing them overboard and say hold on to this, and we’ll get you when we can, and hopefully, you can tread water long enough before you have to close your doors,” said Brinkman.

The Looney Bin Comedy Club said it could lose half its ticket sales and tips for the servers.

“New Year’s Eve is our biggest show of the year like we always pack it out, and we’re not gonna be able to do that this year and that is disappointing, to say the least,” said Winslow.

A local venue called The Hudson, who’s known to host large events, is also taking a hit.

“How it affects the venue and our rules and how we handle things also trickles down to all the other wedding vendors,” said Griffith.

While owners said it’s difficult, they hope these are the final restrictions.

“It is what it is and we’re doing our part to help out,” said Winslow.

“Hopefully, we can tread water long enough to a situation where we can open and get back to normal,” said Brinkman.

