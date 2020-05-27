Tighter restrictions or lift them completely, now it’s up to each county

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Tighter restrictions or lifting them completely, with the Governor deciding to veto the emergency declaration bill, now it’s up to local officials to choose how to proceed.

All restrictions put in place by the state of Kansas, now just a guideline for counties.

“We’re very pleased that the governor has given us control back at the county level,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis.

Sedgwick County officials said they may make some adjustments but Commissioner David Dennis did not reveal any specifics. He said those details will most likely be ironed out during a special commissioners meeting Wednesday afternoon.

“It takes three commissioners to make any decision. I am not looking at making anything more restrictive than we’ve had now,” said Dennis.

Reno County officials are taking a similar approach. Health officer Nick Baldetti said they are considering a less restrictive reopening plan.

“Reno County has done a really nice job adhering to the guidelines set forth and have done what has been asked of them to this point and as such, we’re evaluating those less restrictive measures,” said Baldetti.

Like Sedgwick County, Reno County will discuss details Wednesday.

“It’s gonna be interesting to see what transpires throughout the week,” said Baldetti.

While the declaration expires at midnight, officials said this doesn’t change the limit on social gatherings but businesses could reopen if county officials don’t implement a plan.

LATEST STORIES: