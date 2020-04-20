To go or not to go? Kansas churches discuss service options during stay-at-home order

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While many churches are closing their doors and turning to live streams, some people like Scott Printz felt the need to worship in person.

“At the end of the day when our lives are over, the only thing that will matter is our relationship with our lord and savior, Jesus Christ,” he said.

Heritage Baptist Church in Lawrence is one of the churches meeting in person.

“Out of all the times we need to have the church doors open is right now because of the pandemic,” said Rev. Scott Hanks.

Of course, that is not without safety precautions.

“There’s an empty pew between each pew. The only ones that can sit together are families. We keep our six foot distance, we’re not allowed to shake hands,” said Rev. Hanks.

Meanwhile, Central Christian Church in Wichita is sticking with their digital services.

“For us, the main goal is that we continue to be available to minister to the needs of people,” said Darren McClintock, Lead Pastor at Central Christian Church.

He says their focus is on both spiritual and physical needs.

Pastor McClintock says church is not defined by the building.

“The church is the people. It’s the people of God. If we can’t be in the building, we are still gonna pray with one another, love one another, bring meals to one another, bring groceries for those that are stuck in the house because they are at risk.”

