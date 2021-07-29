To mask or not to mask: Harvey County officials weigh in on path forward

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department is recommending face masks indoors whether a person is vaccinated or not. That recommendation includes schools and comes after the CDC listed Harvey County as having substantial COVID-19 transmission this week.

Lynnette Redington, Harvey County Health director said they have had 23 cases of COVID-19 cases since Monday. She said the numbers are concerning and believes masks will help as the school year approaches.

“It is asked that everyone in school settings wear a mask, so we are asking schools to consider that and we are strongly recommending that,” Redington said.

Newton Public Schools said currently they are encouraging masks but not requiring them. However, they are continuing to look at the situation and will make a decision at their final board meeting before school starts.

The superintendent for Hesston schools said he is meeting with the health department Thursday, and while masks are optional at the moment, they are continuing to assess the situation as well

Halstead schools superintendent said masks are optional right now, but they are reviewing the new recommendation and deciding what to do moving forward.

“Everybody can just make their own decision on that you know if they want to wear them let them wear it but I don’t think it needs to be a mask mandate for us to doing it again,” said Sharon Skidmore with Newton Public Schools.

Several parents in Harvey County told KSN that they would not mind if their kids wore masks when the school year started especially with the delta variant spike.

Earlier Thursday, when the Harvey County Health Department first announced they are recommending face masks be worn in all indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, they stated that the recommendation was made in consultation with Dr. Doyle Detweiler, public health officer for Harvey County.

“This a recommendation, not a requirement, but we need to emphasize the urgency of sound public health precautions,” said Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington. “Our duty is to promote public health tools and education. Wearing a face mask around others and getting a COVID-19 vaccination are two significantly effective measures against COVID-19.”