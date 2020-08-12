Top Democrat in Kansas Senate tests negative for coronavirus

Kansas Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, answers questions during an Associated Press interview, Friday, June 26, 2020, in his Statehouse office in Topeka, Kan. Hensley suggests Republican legislative leaders are trying to score “gotcha points” by criticizing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget-balancing plans. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley says he has tested negative for coronavirus.

The Topeka Democrat said Tuesday that he took the test Friday after learning that House Speaker and Olathe Republican Ron Ryckman Jr. tested positive and was hospitalized for about a week in July.

Ryckman attended a Statehouse meeting with other legislative leaders on July 9, the day before he learned he might have the coronavirus.

Ryckman also attended a Statehouse meeting with other top lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on July 29, after he’d left the hospital.

Hensley attended both Statehouse meetings and said he was “genuinely concerned” that he might be infected.

LATEST STORIES: