Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Top public health official in Topeka stepping down over ‘lack of leadership’ fighting coronavirus

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shawnee County Health Officer Gianfranco Pezzino (Courtesy: Shawnee County Health Department)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The top public health official in the Topeka area has cited a “lack of leadership” fighting the coronavirus pandemic in his decision to step down.

Shawnee County Health Officer Gianfranco Pezzino announced at Thursday’s commission meeting that he won’t renew his contract at the end of this year.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the 66-year-old had spent the past 14 years as health officer for the county.

Pezzino also said his physical and mental health played a role in his decision to leave. He will continue his work as a senior fellow for the Kansas Health Institute.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories