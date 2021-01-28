Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Topeka hospital board, fundraisers get vaccine shots early

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka hospital is defending a decision to give COVID-19 vaccinations to members of its hospital board and a fundraising board before people who were at greater risk for infection.

A spokesman for Stormont Vail Health in Topeka said decisions made by the boards govern the daily operations of the hospital. Kansas News Service reports the spokesman said health care workers who directly see patients got the vaccine shots first.

The board members received the shots during Phase 1 of the state rollout of vaccinations, which focused on nursing homes, health care workers and others critical to the pandemic response.

