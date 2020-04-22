Click here for coronavirus updates

Topeka mayor, council cut own pay as virus ravages budget

Coronavirus in Kansas
Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka’s mayor and city council members have voted to cut their own pay by 6% as they seek ways to deal with plummeting city tax revenues in the wake of measures to slow the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Capital-Journal reported that the group had been considering a measure that would have temporarily reduced their salaries by 3%, but voted instead Tuesday to double that cut.

The deeper cut came at the suggestion of Councilman Tony Emerson, who noted that City Manager Brent Trout had already voluntarily accepted a 6% pay cut. Trout has also cut the salaries of management and executive staff by 3% and is seeking a similar cut for city employees.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories