Topeka mayor, council cut own pay as virus ravages budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka’s mayor and city council members have voted to cut their own pay by 6% as they seek ways to deal with plummeting city tax revenues in the wake of measures to slow the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Capital-Journal reported that the group had been considering a measure that would have temporarily reduced their salaries by 3%, but voted instead Tuesday to double that cut.
The deeper cut came at the suggestion of Councilman Tony Emerson, who noted that City Manager Brent Trout had already voluntarily accepted a 6% pay cut. Trout has also cut the salaries of management and executive staff by 3% and is seeking a similar cut for city employees.
