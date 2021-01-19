Topeka mayor diagnosed with COVID-19

Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week and will be out of the office while she recovers from her illness.

The mayor said in a news release Tuesday that community spread in Topeka is high and her diagnosis proves that no matter how careful you are you can still get this virus.

She says she came in contact with the virus through a family member who is an essential worker.

Deputy Mayor Tony Emerson will run Tuesday night’s city council meeting until a new deputy mayor is elected.

