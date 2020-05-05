Towne West Square open with limited hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Towne West Square mall started a phased opening of the mall Monday, May 4.

Officials say the hours will be limited from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The mall will be closed on Sundays for sanitizing.

Shoppers are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

It is possible some entrances will be restricted.

In a Facebook post, Towne West Square asks that shoppers stay home if they are ill to avoid getting other people sick.

