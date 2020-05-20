Click here for coronavirus updates

Traditional Memorial Day program at Veterans Memorial Park in Wichita canceled

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The traditional Memorial Day program at Veterans Memorial Park in Wichita has been canceled.

It is due to Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order limiting mass gatherings and coronavirus pandemic.

“The Board of Directors of the Park wish to thank all those who participated in previous years and we also hope that all those who have gone before us will be remembered and honored this and every Memorial Day,” said a Veterans Memorial Park of Wichita Inc. in an emailed statement to KSN News.

