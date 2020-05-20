WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The traditional Memorial Day program at Veterans Memorial Park in Wichita has been canceled.
It is due to Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order limiting mass gatherings and coronavirus pandemic.
“The Board of Directors of the Park wish to thank all those who participated in previous years and we also hope that all those who have gone before us will be remembered and honored this and every Memorial Day,” said a Veterans Memorial Park of Wichita Inc. in an emailed statement to KSN News.
LATEST STORIES:
- Traditional Memorial Day program at Veterans Memorial Park in Wichita canceled
- Weather Wednesdays: Bernoulli’s Principle, updrafts and hail
- Gallery: 2020 May Shots of the Day
- Backstreet Boys tour postponed due to pandemic, Wichita concert was set for August 21
- US births fall, and virus could drive them down more