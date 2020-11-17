Travel quarantine list changes: 2 states and 3 countries removed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health experts have changed the travel quarantine list to allow travel to some states and countries that would previously have required you to quarantine when you returned.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has removed North Dakota and South Dakota, as well as Andorra, Belgium and Czechia.

Those who traveled during the below dates, as well as those who have been on a cruise or attended any out-of-state mass gatherings with 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance and wear masks, still need to quarantine.

This list is effective for all persons returning to or entering Kansas on the effective dates.

Traveled to or from South Dakota between November 4 – November 17.

Traveled to or from Belgium and Czechia between November 4 – November 17.

Traveled to or from North Dakota between October 21 – November 17.

Traveled to or from the country of Andorra between October 21 – November 17.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE secretary, says the list is based on new case rates by population size.

“Unfortunately, Kansas’ numbers are increasing significantly,” he said in a news release. “Practice social distancing, wear a mask, stay home if you’re sick, avoid large gatherings. Each one of us is responsible for our actions.”