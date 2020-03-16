Troopers pick up samples for coronavirus testing in western Kansas

KHP aircraft crew lands to pick up COVID-19 samples from western Kansas. (Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol Air Support Unit sent its aircraft to western Kansas to pick up samples for coronavirus testing.

The KHP Air Support Unit posted a video of the landing on its Twitter account.

“KHP, along with all of our public safety partners, are deploying our resources to combat the pandemic,” the tweet said.

