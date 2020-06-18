Two civil lawsuits filed in Clearwater nursing home coronavirus deaths

CLEARWATER, Kan. (KSNW) – A coronavirus cluster at a Clearwater nursing home is now the subject of two civil lawsuits. Eleven people have died at the facility. The suits claim “negligent care, treatment and oversight” in at least two of the cases.
The families are asking for at least $75,000 in damage and challenging a state law that limits wrongful death lawsuits to $250,000.
