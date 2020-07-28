Two deaths after coronavirus cluster at Wichita assisted living center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita assisted living center is dealing with a cluster of coronavirus cases. Two residents have died.

Sedgwick County and Avita Assisted Living and Memory Care at Rolling Hills, 629 S. Maize Court, announced Tuesday that the cluster includes 11 staff and four residents at the facility. Nine of the 11 workers were asymptomatic.

Avita says it has followed all the national guidelines for protecting its residents, including restricting visitors, screening workers before each shift, proper hand hygiene, staff and residents wearing face coverings and residents being quarantined in their rooms.

It says its clinical team implemented infection control procedures that exceed the guidelines. Avita says it received a zero-deficiency infection control survey from Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) prior to the cluster.

“Avita’s top priority is the quality of care and safety of residents and staff,” said Executive Director Vicky Gooch in a news release. “All positive staff are not to report to work until they have quarantined for two weeks, show no symptoms for 72 hours, and complete a negative COVID-19 test.”

“We are working with Vicky and her team to contain further spread of COVID-19,” said County Health Director Adrienne Byrne, said in the news release. “COVID-19 is especially dangerous for older adults and we want to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff and reduce the spread.”

Avita will continue to test and monitor residents and staff.

